UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Black Wolf

MONDAY 12/16/19 11:52 a.m.

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) — According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Austin Cottrell has been found.

Deputies say, while gathering multiple additional resources to resume searching, they began searching the area again themselves.

During the search, deputies recovered the body of Cottrell in the Town of Black Wolf.

Authorities believe there is nothing suspicious about Cottrell’s death, but the investigation will not be complete until the official autopsy reports are available.

Black Wolf, Nekimi residents asked to help in search for missing man

MONDAY 12/16/19 9:38 a.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and property owners in Black Wolf and Nekimi to help locate a missing 24-year-old man.

Officials say Austin Cottrell, pictured above, was last seen near Stonewood Court just after midnight on Sunday. He is believed to be on foot.

Deputies, a K9, other law enforcement agencies, fire departments with personnel and ATVs, night vision, the Wisconsin Emergency Management drone unit, ThedaStar helicopter, and a Coast Guard helicopter searched for Cottrell throughout the day on Sunday.

Officials say the search will continue through Monday.

To assist with the search, homeowners and property owners in Black Wolf and Nekimi are being asked to check buildings, outbuildings, closed portions of buildings, vehicles, and anywhere else a person could enter to escape the elements.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cottrell may be feeling the effects of hypothermia and become disoriented.

“It is our hope that Austin entered a closed structure of some sort to escape the elements and would be in need of medical attention at this point.”

Officials say Cottrell may have been spotted in the Doyle Lane area on Sunday. He could be in southeastern portions of Winnebago County or into Northern Fond du Lac County.

If checking your own property you discover something that looks suspicious, please call 911 immediately.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 24-year-old man

SUNDAY 12/15/19 4:06 p.m.

TOWN OF BLACK WOLF, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man who went missing in the Town of Black Wolf area.

Police say 24-year-old Austin Cottrell was last seen near Stonewood Court around midnight on Sunday and is believed to be on foot.

Cottrell was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks pullover with a T-shirt underneath, dark jeans, blue or black shoes and wearing glasses.

With the extreme cold, officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Cottrell.