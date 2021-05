WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that the ramp from STH 44 to I-41 northbound will be temporarily closed after an accident.

According to deputies, crews are currently working to clean up the site of the accident which involved a semi-truck that overturned. Officials report that everyone was ‘alright,’ including a dog who ‘was along for the ride.’

Courtesy of Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

No further details have been released, crews ask residents travelling to plan an alternate route.