(WFRV) – With the summer season finally upon us, and the warmer weather moving in, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of the dangers that come with drinking and boating.

In a recent release, The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents.

Officials say that Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effect of cold water immersion.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion are all considered stressors common to the boating environment that can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medicines.

Authorities say alcohol is just as dangerous for passengers as it can lead to slips, falls overboard, and other dangerous incidents.

Officials say the federal BAC legal limit for operating a boat under the influence is .08. Boating under the influence can result in the vessel being impounded and the operator being fined and or jailed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office warns that boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol endangers the operator’s life and the lives of others.