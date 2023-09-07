WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Winnebago County shooting suspect has died following a brief pursuit and single-vehicle crash in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the West Bend Police Department, officers received a request from Winnebago County around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday to check a West Bend address for a male suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting in their county.

After an officer found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make contact with the suspect, the man reportedly fled.

Several West Bend officers pursued the vehicle for a ‘short distance’ before it crashed on US 45 just north of the Park Avenue overpass. The man was pronounced dead in the vehicle, officers say.

It is not stated in West Bend PD’s Facebook post whether or not this incident is tied to a road rage shooting incident that took place in Winneconne on Wednesday afternoon. There is no official word from any local authorities on the incident in West Bend at this time.

No other injuries occurred during the pursuit and crash. No other information has been provided.

Officers noted that due to the West Bend Police involvement prior to the crash, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation into the incident.