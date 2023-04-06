OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Winnebago County Supervisor, Mike Norton, has passed away in his home, county officials announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made by County Board Chairman Tom Egan and County Executive Jon Doemel.

Norton was found when the Oshkosh Police Department conducted a welfare check at his residence, authorities say the death is not considered suspicious.

Norton had served on the county board since 2000, making his 23 years of service the second highest among active board members.

Egan and Doemel wrote in a statement:

He had represented the county over the years on Wisconsin Counties Association and National Association of Counties steering committees – particularly advocating for human services and public health issues. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. The family will be using Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home. County Board Chairman Tom Egan and County Executive Jon Doemel

No additional information was provided.