Winnebago County Teen Court hosts 1st annual ‘9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial’

FILE- In this May 15, 2015 file photo, visitors gather near the pools at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. As they have done 17 times before, a crowd of victims’ relatives is expected at the site on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 to observe the anniversary the deadliest terror attack on American soil. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County Teen Court is inviting Wisconsinites to gather during the 1st annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial meant to honor the lives lost 20 years ago.

According to Winnebago County Teen Court, on September 11, at 8:46 a.m. a 90-minute memorial will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse located on 415 Jackson Street, in Oshkosh.

The memorial service will include the names of victims of the 9/11 attack being read aloud followed by a moment of silence. Attendees are being asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of the event and gather at the front stairs of the courthouse.

The event, which is being sponsored by AmeriCorps and Global Youth Justice, Inc. also aims to support local peer-driven programs such as Teen Court.