Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County to consider removing coroner position

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Less than three weeks after Winnebago County coroner Barry Busby announced his decision to retire, the county is considering removing the position of coroner altogether.

On Monday, September 9, the county’s Judiciary & Public Safety Committee will vote to replace the coroner position with a medical examiner. Unlike a coroner, a medical examiner is not an elected official. Medical examiners also have medical training, which is not a requirement for coroners.

Busby’s decision to retire came after the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors issued a censure against the longtime coroner due to allegations of sexual harassment and absenteeism. Busby plans to retire on October 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories