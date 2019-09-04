Winnebago County to consider removing coroner position

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Less than three weeks after Winnebago County coroner Barry Busby announced his decision to retire, the county is considering removing the position of coroner altogether.

On Monday, September 9, the county’s Judiciary & Public Safety Committee will vote to replace the coroner position with a medical examiner. Unlike a coroner, a medical examiner is not an elected official. Medical examiners also have medical training, which is not a requirement for coroners.

Busby’s decision to retire came after the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors issued a censure against the longtime coroner due to allegations of sexual harassment and absenteeism. Busby plans to retire on October 31.