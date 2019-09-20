FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County to hire medical examiner instead of coroner







WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Board has approved the move to hire a medical examiner instead of having a coroner.

The move comes after Barry Busby, the current coroner, was censured by the County Board following accusations of sexual harassment, stealing money, and not showing up to work.

The medical examiner is appointed, not elected, like the coroner position.

