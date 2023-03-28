OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County has announced that it will be testing the county’s warning sirens on Saturdays starting April 1.

In a release from the Winnebago County Emergency Management, the plan is reportedly to test the sirens at noon on Saturdays starting April 1 through the end of September. The release also states that the county will participate in in the statewide mock Tornado Drill on April 20.

The Winnebago County Emergency Management says the tests could go longer than September depending on the weather and that if severe weather is imminent, then the tests will be canceled.

Officials say the outdoor warning sirens are to warn the community about a severe weather situation that is happening or about to happen.

In a real situation and not a test, people should seek shelter immediately when hearing the siren. Everyone also should remain alert as weather conditions can rapidly change.

Authorities say an NOAA Weather Radio is a good tool to help enhance a person’s severe-weather readiness. The radios turn on automatically when the National Weather Service issues warnings and they can be bought at local retailers.

For more information, people are asked to contact the Winnebago County Office of Emergency Management at (920) 236-7463.