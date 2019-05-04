Winnebago: Highway 441 off-ramp to Oneida Street set to close

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin Highway 441 off-ramp to Oneida Street in Winnebago County is set to close May 9 for two months.

The Wisconsin DOT Northeast Region announced this long-term closure in order to complete construction of the new Highway 10/Wisconsin Highway 441 lanes.

Construction will be weather dependent and subject to change, according to the DOT.

