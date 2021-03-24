Winnebago Lutheran High School brings back live theater in “Radium Girls”

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a year of ups and downs, Winnebago Lutheran High School is bringing back live theater.

They’re performing the play Radium Girls. The play, set in 1926, explores themes of health, wealth, and science. Radium Girls, inspired by a true story, follows Grace Fryer as she fights for justice against her employer, Arthur Roeder, after developing radium poisoning.

“I think that it’s very telling that we didn’t pick a happy show, we picked a sad one that moves people. You can’t be afraid to talk about things that might scare you,” says senior Katie Davies.

This year, the school’s fine arts department is choosing to perform a play instead of a musical. The show, described as “dramatic” and “engrossing” by critics, dives into a serious subject matter, the radium girls tragedy in the 1920s. Students say performing Radium Girls helped them develop a deeper understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This whole pandemic kind of helps us get into character of “yeah times were tough,” but we just have to keep going because we know we can get through it,” says junior Lucas Weigand. Weigand plays Arthur Roeder.

Last year, the school’s spring musical, Matilda, was canceled on opening night due to the pandemic. Students, especially seniors in the cast, are grateful to be able to perform onstage again. The school will have three live performances and one virtual performance.

“It was very devastating, it was very hard on not only me and the rest of the cast. We have had so many disappointments this year. So many things have been turned completely upside down, but the fact that we get to have one show where can put our heart and soul into…..to be able to do it is absolutely insane,” says Davies.

Winnebago Lutheran High School is offering performances of Radium Girls on Thursday, March 25, and Saturday, March 27 at 7:00 PM. There will also be a virtual option to view on Sunday, March 28 at 2:00 PM. For more information on Winnebago Lutheran’s production of Radium Girls, click here.