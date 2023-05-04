OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago Mental Health Institute is celebrating 150 years of serving the community.

The institute is a key provider to those in need of behavioral health and mental health treatments, and a small celebration was held outside today, completed with a cake-cutting party.

Governor Tony Evers attended Thursday’s celebration and said Wisconsinites need to reduce the stigma around mental health. That will allow more people to feel more comfortable getting the help they need.

“I know there’s not a budget item for stigma, but that’s where it starts,” explained Evers. “Frankly, to understand that it is a disease that can be treated, and we have lots of people across the state will to help them.”

Governor Evers declared 2023 as the year of mental health in his state budget address earlier this year. A move that he hopes will increase investments in mental health resources.