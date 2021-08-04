FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Pet Expo announces 2021 return, scheduled for October

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay Pet Expo gets underway this weekend

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The daylong Winnebago Pet Expo is set to return in 2021.

According to officials, the event is scheduled for October 2 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. The Winnebago Pet Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t deter the excitement to bring the event back.

“This past year has been different for so many of us. We have heard stories of how pets impacted us during the pandemic. It is our turn to celebrate our pets and responsible pet ownership. Friends of Winnebago County Dog Parks, Inc is excited to be able to move forward with the 2021 Winnebago Pet Expo and celebrate!” – Michelle Kennedy, Friends of Winnebago County Dog Parks’ President and Founder.

Some things included in the event are:

  • Vendors
  • Rescues
  • Shelters
  • Seminars
  • Entertainment

Those looking for tickets can purchase them in advance at the Winnebago Pet Expo’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road