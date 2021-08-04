Winnebago Pet Expo announces 2021 return, scheduled for October

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The daylong Winnebago Pet Expo is set to return in 2021.

According to officials, the event is scheduled for October 2 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. The Winnebago Pet Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t deter the excitement to bring the event back.

“This past year has been different for so many of us. We have heard stories of how pets impacted us during the pandemic. It is our turn to celebrate our pets and responsible pet ownership. Friends of Winnebago County Dog Parks, Inc is excited to be able to move forward with the 2021 Winnebago Pet Expo and celebrate!” – Michelle Kennedy, Friends of Winnebago County Dog Parks’ President and Founder.

Some things included in the event are:

Vendors

Rescues

Shelters

Seminars

Entertainment

Those looking for tickets can purchase them in advance at the Winnebago Pet Expo’s website.