Winneconne family continues mission to thank all law enforcement agencies across the country

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) Nathaniel Carroll and his three kids – Charlie, Louie and Millie – are on a mission to thank every law enforcement agency across the country. In 2019, the family thanked 1,141 officers through handshakes and letters .

“We thought it was important to just express gratitude to police officers,” Nathaniel said on Local 5 This Morning. “Every police officer impacts the citizens and the community, so we just wanted to do a small gesture to say thank you to those officers.”

Nathaniel added more to the challenge as an inspiration to his kids. He was able to complete one million push ups in 2019, and documented each one. He finished out his final 10 at the Green Bay Police Department in December.

“It was actually a pretty emotional moment for me,” he said. “I wanted to show my kids the importance of setting goals and working through them everyday to achieve them. Hopefully one day when they get old, they’ll be able to look back on this as motivation to set their goals.”

“When we went on vacations, we thanked all the local police stations in the area,” said Charlie. “They really appreciate it because sometimes they don’t get a lot of thank yous.”

Louie Carroll shared a letter that was given to the family in response to their challenge.

“In my 29 years of law enforcement, I’ve never received a letter like yours,” Louie read.

“It’s been a really neat experience for the kids,” Nathaniel added. ” The secret behind some of what we do – it gives the kids an opportunity to work on their thinking, their writing, and putting that all together.”

Moving forward this year, the family hopes to keep their challenge going by thanking officers in all 50 states and all 3,142 counties. They set a goal to write 500 thank you letters in 2020. So far this month, the Carroll’s have written 57 letters!

The Carroll’s were previously featured on Local 5 in May of 2019. You can watch their story by clicking here.