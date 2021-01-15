Winneconne man arrested and charged for 2020 Neenah stabbing

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect for a stabbing incident last year in Neenah, has been arrested and charged.

According to authorities On Jul. 2, 2020, around 4:30 a.m., Neenah Police Department officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Van Street for a weapons complaint. Officers found a 41-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, evidence led to the arrest of the suspect, Richard Terran Jr, of Winneconne.

According to a release, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has filed a 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety charge with a Repeat Offender enhancement, which could increase any penalties for the incident.