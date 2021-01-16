FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winneconne man indicted for cyberstalking and possession of ammunition, could face up to 15 years in jail

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against a 36-year-old Winneconne man alleging he engaged in cyberstalking and illegally possessed ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 36-year-old Jon Janikowski from Winneconne, allegedly intended to “harass and intimidate another person” using a computer or “electronic communication system of interstate commerce” and engaged in a “course of conduct that placed that person in reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury.”

Officials add that the indictment also alleges that Janikowski was in possession of ammunition.

Authorities report that if convicted of the cyberstalking charge, Janikowski faces up to five years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of the ammunition charge, he faces up to ten years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.  

Janikowski is being detained pending his trial at the Winnebago County Jail.

