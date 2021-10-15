Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department will offer two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting on October 18.

The clinics will be held at the Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department, located at 550 W Main Street in Winneconne. The first clinic will be on October 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second clinic will be held on Monday, November 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Health officials say the clinics will be open to anyone 12 years and older, and appointments are not required. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at both Winneconne clinics. Third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available.

“As we transition into the fall and start heading indoors, we want to encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” stated Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Vaccination, mask wearing in public spaces, staying home when you aren’t feeling well, and testing continue to be our best defenses in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

Free assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.