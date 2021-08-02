Winneconne School board votes for optional mask wearing for upcoming school year

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 2, the Winneconne School Board unanimously voted for in-person learning to have optional masking for the upcoming school year.

The board meeting was to discuss COVID-19 protocols ranging from topics related to masking, exposure, and after-school activities.

According to the agenda at the meeting, most activities scheduled for the upcoming school year are beginning to return to pre-covid status. This refers to not requiring individuals to wear masks or practice social distancing.

The Winneconne School Board explained at the meeting that students have a choice to wear masks while riding school buses and attending in-person classes. They also mentioned that after-school activities, sports, will be continuing in pre-covid conditions unless the WIAA delivers different restrictions.

Board members also wanted to assure parents, that if circumstances warrant any policy changes moving forward that they will be notified of new guidelines.