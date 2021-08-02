FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winneconne School board votes for optional mask wearing for upcoming school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 2, the Winneconne School Board unanimously voted for in-person learning to have optional masking for the upcoming school year.

The board meeting was to discuss COVID-19 protocols ranging from topics related to masking, exposure, and after-school activities.

According to the agenda at the meeting, most activities scheduled for the upcoming school year are beginning to return to pre-covid status. This refers to not requiring individuals to wear masks or practice social distancing.

The Winneconne School Board explained at the meeting that students have a choice to wear masks while riding school buses and attending in-person classes. They also mentioned that after-school activities, sports, will be continuing in pre-covid conditions unless the WIAA delivers different restrictions.

Board members also wanted to assure parents, that if circumstances warrant any policy changes moving forward that they will be notified of new guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA