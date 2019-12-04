Winnegamie Dog Club saved after Menasha Redevelopment Authority votes against blighting

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The future of the Winnegamie Dog Club is entact after questions arose that the property would be taken as part of a Menasha Redevelopment project.

The Dog Club is located in an area that the city is considering blighting, which is the first steop in aquring the properties for a public project

In face, the city of Menasha’s Redevelopment Authority voted against blighting any private properties in the district

And menasha dog owners are chalking this up as big win for the city.

“I am hopeful that we can move forward and continue to help the club grow. The process itself was emotional, and frustrating, and I think we are just happy that theres been some closure.” -Christina Rappel: Member, Winnegamie Dog Club

Now the club is still concerned about the vacant lots in the district being blighted and impacting the surrounding neighborhood, but are appreciative of the private property staying entact.