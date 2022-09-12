OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin.

“Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.

Officers said funds from the 4th Annual Oshkosh Police Department Law Enforcement Mental Health & Wellness 5K will go toward education/training on physical/mental/emotional health, law enforcement resiliency training, and speakers related to mental health & wellness.

The winners for the Sept. 10 event were announced on the PD’s Facebook page, which stated as follows:

Men 1st – 17:23, Ryne Scopp 2nd – 20:18, Max Hoffer 3rd -21:51, Will Danahy

Women 1st – 24:55, Susan Nystrom 2nd – 25:59, Paula Tompkins 3rd – 26:31, Nicole Howell

Youth (12 and under) 1st – 22:53, Gavin Brooker 2nd – 24:06, Owen Berg 3rd -24:29, Connor McDonald



There are people still participating in the virtual run, which closes on Sept. 17.

“Good luck to all of those runners and thank you for supporting us from afar!”