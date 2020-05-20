Winners for WPS, We Energies peregrine falcons naming contest announced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The results and eight names have been selected for the peregrine falcons born at Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies power plants this spring.

After nearly 12,000 votes were cast, the winners of this year’s contest are:

Cream Puff

Bubbler

Kringle

Scoop

Brandy

Tundra

Blaze

Hoppy

“We asked you to name our falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin, and now that the results are in, we’re sensing a pattern. Six of the top eight names are food and drink related! But it’s no surprise that Wisconsin is known for some tasty treats,” officials said in a Wednesday release.

The chicks will formally receive their names and tracking bands later this month.

WPS and We Energies say they are honored to be a part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since their first successful nest box in the mid-’90s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

The chicks can be watched on live cameras as they continue to grow. WPS and We Energies says they won’t leave the nest for a few more weeks.

