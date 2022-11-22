APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News now knows the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade winners.

According to Appleton Downtown Inc., The Appleton Downtown Trophy for Best Commercial was won by Alliance Industries.

The Christmas Parade Trophy for Best Non-Commercial was won by the Door County Maritime Museum.

The Bernie Pearlman Memorial Trophy was won by the Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley.

All the entries in the parade were spectacular, and the community really got to see a great show. To take a look at every entry in the parade, you can click here.