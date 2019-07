SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The search is over for the owner of the nearly $6 million winning Megabucks ticket.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Lottery, Matthew N. from Sheboygan claimed the $5,900,000 jackpot.

The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Sheboygan on January 16. The 180-window to claim the prize was to close July 15.

It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since 2015.