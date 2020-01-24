‘Winterfest On Broadway’ bringing winter fun to Broadway District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the one time of year where you can only see some winter sculptures being made, first-hand on Broadway.

‘Winterfest On Broadway’ is set to take over Green Bay’s Broadway District tomorrow with a handful of family, friendly events scheduled. Both indoor and outdoor activities are planned, including a live art demonstration of a winter sculpture, activity stops and store specials at over 25 Broadway businesses. There will even be a winter market as well as a soup stop.

You can vote for your favorite of six popular Broadway District soups at the Lyric Room, located at 233 North Broadway, while supplies last. Soup Stop punch cards are $5 and include samples of all the soups and a voting ballot.

We’re 1 day away from ‘Winterfest On Broadway’ and we’re at ‘Pepper’ this morning, talking food!



Area non-profits will also be hosting winter-themed activities and area vendors will be selling their goods along Hubbard Street at the Winter Market. Those participating stores will be having special discounts as well as a variety of activities.

For more information about Winterfest On Broadway and a full listing of store specials and activities, you can visit online right here. You can also find an activity map here.