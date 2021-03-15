Winter Park closes for the season, third-highest attendance on record

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Winter Park’s 2021 season was the third-highest attendance on record and is now closed for the season.

According to officials, 12,302 visitors made the trip to Winter Park for snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding during the nine weeks that it was open to the public.

“We had excellent attendance this season at Winter Park despite that we had a late start, and we’re pleased that Kewaunee County was able to offer safe family fun while we continue to navigate a pandemic that has left little to do except for outdoor recreation,” says Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director.

The Kewaunee County Promotion and Recreation Department reported:

11,064 people went snow tubing

1,238 people went skiing and snowboarding

The season was from Jan. 7 to Mar. 7.

The Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink will also be closed for the season, officials announced.