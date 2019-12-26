Winter Park in Kewaunee County holding test run for tubing hill

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to grab your bibs, best winter jacket and hop along a tube as Winter Park is ready to open for some seasonal fun.

To formally kick-off winter, officials will be holding a snow tubing test run of sorts beginning Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The ski and snowboarding hills are scheduled to open with regular season hours for the entire park starting this Saturday and Sunday.

With potential rain on the horizon, the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department is asking visitors to check the Winter Park – Kewaunee County Facebook page before getting ready to shred some snow to make sure conditions are good for the park to open.

Winter park is also still hiring for park assistants for the snow tubing and ski/snowboarding hills as well as weekend volunteers for the upcoming season to help with ski and snowboarding lessons and selling concessions. Applications can be found online right here under the employment tab. Those who would like to help volunteer on weekends are asked to contact Barry Nelson at (920) 388-3738.

Regular season hours for the public are weekends only.

Winter Park Public Hours & Admission:

Skiing/Snowboarding:

– Saturday: 10AM-4PM $15/Daily or $80/Season

– Sunday: 11AM-4PM Ski/Snowboard Rentals: $10/Daily



Snow Tubing:

– Saturday: 10AM-8PM $8/Person or $35/Family (2-Hours)

– Sunday: 11AM-5PM Tube Rentals: FREE



Snowshoeing:

– Saturday: 10AM-4PM FREE Admission

– Sunday: 11AM-4PM Rentals: $10/Daily