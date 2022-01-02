Winter recreation on the coldest day of the year so far

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s the coldest day of the year, so far with temps in the teens most places in our area. Cross country skiing and snowshoeing are just two of the activities that could be done in Suamico.

“Snow is only here for so long, so if it warms up a little bit, snow is gone and it closes down,” said Andy of Ashwaubenon. He along with Molly and young daughter took to the Brown County Reforestation Camp. They have been cross country skiing for a couple of years.

The camp can quickly transform into a winter wonderland thanks to snowfall. “We come out here in the summer and use the Park, and it’s just another opportunity to get out in nature in the winter to stay active,” said Molly.

Steven Roth is a local resident who also enjoys coming to the Camp by himself. “Just being outdoors enjoying the wildlife on a nice sunny day out,” said Roth. He says he has been strength training for the “bigger stuff” out west. The cold weather doesn’t bother him. “As long as you’re moving, you stay warm,” said Roth. He added that it takes him about two hours to get around.