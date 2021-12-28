Winter recreation plans affected by snowfall and supply chain issues in the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s officially winter in Wisconsin and this is the perfect time for winter recreational activities. Supply chain issues are affecting inventory at PowerSports1 in Appleton. “This time of year normally it would be snowmobiles that we would be selling,” said Rod Vaneperan, owner.

Vaneperan says the snowmobiles that were sold, were on preorder in April. He does not expect any additional shipments until next April. There are other vehicles for purchase. “We’ve got ATVs and UTVs. The UTVs are definitely our most popular market nowadays,” said Vaneperan. He adds that some people use them to plow the snow from their driveways. For more information on inventory visit https://powersports1.com.

Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton has been taking calls all day from people wondering if conditions are ready for cross country skiing. “We are ready. We have our wet labs set up and ready to go for ski and snowshoe rentals,” said Miranda Gorges, Development Manager.

Currently there is not enough snow on the ground just yet for those activities to start. “We need about six inches for us to do rentals,” said Gorges.

There is over 700 acres of land and 8 1/2 miles of hiking trails that turn into winter trails. The main building at Bubolz is not open to the public due to COVID-19 protocols. For more information on services, visit https://bubolzpreserve.org. They are also looking for volunteers to help shovel snow.