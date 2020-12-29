Winter returns to Northeast Wisconsin and many prepare to move snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Winter has returned to Northeast Wisconsin, with snow falling this past Sunday and now more in the forecast tonight. The expected snowfall has lots of people preparing.

At Kimps Ace Hardware, Erin Lucas is busy shopping for supplies to help clear away the inches of snow forecast to fall starting tonight.

“Figured the weather is nice right now, come out get what I need before it gets bad,” said Lucas.

According to the National Weather Service between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, adding to the roughly 5 inches that fell Sunday night into Monday morning.

“We had a good snowfall yesterday, still kind of in cleanup mode and Mother Nature is going to throw us another one,” said Green Bay Public Works Operations Director Chris Pirlot.

Pirlot says his crews are getting ready for anything.

“When snow starts sticking to the streets, we’re out there with our spreader trucks,” Pirlot said.

Pirlot says when the snow starts to fall the city will send out 16 units to keep main arterial streets open to traffic.

“Mason Street, University, Military, you know the big ones,” Pirlot said.

And when snow depths exceed two inches, as is expected, some 85 units will get busy clearing 460 miles of streets – arterial and residential- in a full-city plow.

“We’re expecting probably to plow the whole city starting by 5 a.m., depends on how the weather front comes through because it hasn’t even started yet,” Pirlot said.

But over at Kimps, people like Lucas aren’t taking chances, buying ice melt, shovels, even a snow blower or two.

“I would jump on it pretty quick, sooner than later. We do have a good supply of stuff right now,” said Craig Kimps.

As they too get ready for winter – which has finally returned.

“I probably should have prepared a little bit earlier,” Lucas said

“This is just the start. It found us. It’s going to continue happening,” Pirlot said.

Pirlot says last winter his department had to do six full-city plows.