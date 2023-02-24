(WFRV) – With winter weather comes vehicle runoffs and crashes, and this latest winter storm certainly kept the Wisconsin State Patrol busy.

The Wisconsin State Patrol released information on all of the crash investigations, vehicle runoffs and motorist assists for the most recent winter storm. Most of the state had recent winter weather that contributed to multiple crashes.

Below are the Wisconsin State Patrol response totals:

178 crash investigations Seven with injuries

161 vehicle runoffs

194 motorist assists

In Manitowoc County, there were multiple jackknifes on I-43 and over 25 vehicle incidents. Most of which were attributed to the road conditions and driving weather.

Areas across northeast Wisconsin had over ten inches of snow and some places got upwards of fifteen inches. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.