Winter to blame for Appleton railroad malfunctions

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Appleton’s busiest railroads has been experiencing technical malfunctions and it seems city officials have finally found out why.

Winter is apparently to blame for the malfunctions happening at the railroad crossing on College Avenue, Richmond Street, and Memorial Drive.

These malfunctions are not only dangerous for the general publics’ well-being but have also caused traffic delays.

Local 5 was able to speak with City Traffic Engineer Eric Lom who shared more information on how the winter season may be causing these malfunctions to become a common occurrence.

According to Lom, the system is malfunctioning because of salt that over time has seeped into the railroad bed and short-circuited the gates to go up and down whether a train is there or not.

Lom confirmed that the railroad company, Canadian National, has been out at the site off and on working to find a solution adding that railroad officials have been having to flag trains through the busy intersection since the crossing arms and signals have not been working properly.

Lom said the short-term fix is to flush out the system when it gets warmer. Furthermore, Lom noted that a long-term fix could reportedly cost up to a half million dollars.