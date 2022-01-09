Winter warm-up: Over 1,000 blankets collected during Brown Co. United Way’s Blanket Blitz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field was buzzing on Saturday during Brown County United Way’s donation drive.

The donation station was held at Johnsonville Tailgate Village where it collected new or gently used blankets.

Organizers say following the collection, the donations will be assorted and distributed to area homeless shelters in an effort to keep everyone warm this winter.

“We were thinking of people that don’t have enough blankets in their house or if they’re homeless guys. We just want to keep them warm,” shared donors Jacquelyn Muller and Becky Bain.

Vice President of Resource Development and Communication at Brown County United Way, Tom Schoffelman explained, “The community is fantastic. Their willingness to come out and participate and be able to help people in need especially when it’s winter and cold.”

Organizers say they counted 1,150 donations at the end of Saturday’s event.

If you are looking to donate blankets, they can be dropped off at the Brown County United Way office or you can go to browncountyunitedWay.org to make a monetary donation.