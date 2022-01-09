GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Winter warm-up: Over 1,000 blankets collected during Brown Co. United Way’s Blanket Blitz

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field was buzzing on Saturday during Brown County United Way’s donation drive.

The donation station was held at Johnsonville Tailgate Village where it collected new or gently used blankets.

Organizers say following the collection, the donations will be assorted and distributed to area homeless shelters in an effort to keep everyone warm this winter.

“We were thinking of people that don’t have enough blankets in their house or if they’re homeless guys. We just want to keep them warm,” shared donors Jacquelyn Muller and Becky Bain.

Vice President of Resource Development and Communication at Brown County United Way, Tom Schoffelman explained, “The community is fantastic. Their willingness to come out and participate and be able to help people in need especially when it’s winter and cold.”

Organizers say they counted 1,150 donations at the end of Saturday’s event.

If you are looking to donate blankets, they can be dropped off at the Brown County United Way office or you can go to browncountyunitedWay.org to make a monetary donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery