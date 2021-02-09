Winter weather conditions cause difficulty for first responders

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department wants everyone to know that we all have a part to play when it comes to helping to keep our community safe during emergencies in this cold snap.

John Holland, the Public Information Officer at the Oshkosh Fire Department said access to fire hydrants are often a concern during winter.

“People not shoveling them out. It is their responsibility to do that if it’s in front of your house and in fires seconds matter,” said Holland.

And the department said because of the icy roads they have slower response times and those additional seconds lost digging out a fire hydrant could lead to further loss of property or life.

“The cold temperatures obviously wreck havoc with us, from the response times, how slippery the roads are they’re not going to get any better the salt is not going to help, so it slows us down,” said Holland. “Also just the plain slipperiness when we’re there, getting around, obviously any water we have will freeze instantly.”

Their fire trucks carry around 750 gallons of water making them extremely heavy and very difficult to stop in icy conditions.

Mark Boettcher, a Battalion Chief for the department asks one thing of everyone this winter, “Please just pull over to the right as best you can.”

“Remember the streets are narrow because of the snow banks so it makes it harder for us to pass so keep that in mind and give us extra room to pass,” continued Boettcher. “Pull into a side street if you can safely do that.”

The crew says it is also difficult to respond to medical calls in this cold weather because of the risk of frost bite and how it affects liquid medications they need for patients.

Finally, another very important safety tip from the department no matter the weather: Never pull out in front of or try to turn around a fire truck because it could cause a very serious car accident due to the size and weight of those vehicles.