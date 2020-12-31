Winter weather safety, clear snow and ice for Green Bay letter carriers

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Post Office is asking people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes so letter carriers can be safer in the coming winter weather.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow. Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays,” says Kristin Braaksma, Milwaukee Postmaster.

The United States Postal Service says people who receive door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear.

For curbside delivery, people are recommended to remove snow piles left by snowplows so letter carriers can have better access to the mailboxes.

Delivery services may lessen or be delayed at your house/apartment if streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or snow is plowed against mailboxes.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day,” says Braaksma.

Lastly, blue collection boxes need to be kept clear of snow and ice for people to drop off their mail and for letter carriers to pick up for delivery.