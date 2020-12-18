WINTER WONDERLAND: Ariens Hill open for tubing Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) ‘Tis the season for tubing and Ariens Hill is here just for that.

This year will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time this year, Ariens Hill will include three tubing lanes along with social distancing markers for those waiting in line.

Visitors are required to wear a mask throughout the park – including while skating and tubing.

They have also reduced the ice rink capacity to maintain social distancing along with frequent sanitation and tubing equipment and rental skates.

To avoid having large groups inside the Admissions building, guests are also now asked to complete their tubing and skating waivers at home or before visiting.

