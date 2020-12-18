GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WINTER WONDERLAND: Ariens Hill open for tubing Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) ‘Tis the season for tubing and Ariens Hill is here just for that.

This year will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time this year, Ariens Hill will include three tubing lanes along with social distancing markers for those waiting in line.

Visitors are required to wear a mask throughout the park – including while skating and tubing.

They have also reduced the ice rink capacity to maintain social distancing along with frequent sanitation and tubing equipment and rental skates.

To avoid having large groups inside the Admissions building, guests are also now asked to complete their tubing and skating waivers at home or before visiting.

You can find Ariens Hill tubing hours here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11