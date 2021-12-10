Winter Wonderland: Take a look at local photos, videos of snow around N.E. WI

(WFRV) – One of the best perks of snow is the way it looks. The pretty, pristine, white blanket of fluff atop everything it touches. At least, before it starts to melt or turn into the slushy grey stuff on the side of the road.

Before that happens, Local 5 is compiling information about snow totals reported by locals and what winter wonderlands are created near them.

Picture from a cabin in Crivitz

Snow totals reported by Local 5 viewers in N.E. WI

Three inches in Wild Rose, Waushara Co. as of 8:28 p.m. – per Gary Limpert

About one inch in Navarino, Shawano Co. as of 8:33 p.m. – per Liza Schneider

Dusting a snow in Brillion, Calumet Co. as of 8:53 p.m. – per Richard Voight

Below is a video of the falling snow in the village of Lena, Oconto County –

If you want to let us know snow totals near you or send in some pictures of your own, just head to our Facebook page and drop the information in the comment section of the below post –

Local 5 will update this article when more totals and pictures/videos are sent in.