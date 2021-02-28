Winterfest signals Thornberry Creek’s return to normality

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) With Saturday’s beautiful weather, most people socially-distanced themselves from their houses and some people who headed to an outdoor festival.

At a time when many events have been in limbo because of this lingering pandemic, Thornberry Creek is moving ahead with its first-ever Winterfest.

Chelsea Kocken, Director of Marketing at Thornberry Creek says, “We got really good feedback people felt very safe. We’ve done a winter beer garden last month before but we’ve expanded on that and went into the daytime to offer some more activities for families and people of all ages to just kind of just come and spend some time outdoors.”

The biggest challenge was holding the Winterfest with spring-like temperatures.

Kocken says, “At one point we were going to have a fat tire bike trail but the snow just didn’t allow for that but we’re able to convert that to a snow shoe trail.”

Getting out and getting back to routine is important especially for those surviving this pandemic.

Shawn Skenadore who attended the Winterfest says, “As a covid survivor, I’m always going to have a concern but it’s been loosening up seeing what’s happening in today’s world. We still mask up, but it’s been one journey for myself and my family.”

Shawn also says it’s important to get out and enjoy the food trucks, craft beers, and outdoor activities at events like the winterfest because mother nature might take a turn for the frosty.

The Winterfest also featured a winter beer garden, live music and a luminary walk.