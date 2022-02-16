GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – WinterFest is bringing the fun outdoors on Saturday, Feb. 26, with multiple activities and a Trout Derby Fisheree on Big Green Lake.

According to the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Trout Derby tickets are available at North Bay Sport & Liquor, at 501 South Street, for $10 from now until 8:00 a.m. the day of the event.

Organizers say Trout Derby winners will be drawn at 5:00 p.m. on the WinterFest stage in Deacon Mills Park with prizes being awarded based on the weight of the fish registered.

Some of the prizes include cash, a K-Drill Ice Auger, an Eskimo Fishing Shanty, Beaver Dam Tip Ups, and Mr. Heaters.

More activities at Deacon Mills Park

There will also be a few fun activities at the local park, which organizers say will include a cornhole tournament, a vintage snowmobile show, kids pond hockey, horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, food & beer tent, and live music.

These are scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If it gets too cold, personnel say there will be a heated tent to keep guests warm as Vitamin R kicks off with live entertainment from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Green Lake School District will also be hosting a fundraiser with hot dogs, chili, and hot chocolate along with additional food available for sale – with beverages, provided by the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.