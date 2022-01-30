Winterfest warms up downtown Green Bay on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Winterfest in downtown Green Bay was back on Saturday.

The event took place in downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winterfest on Broadway is an event that shows whether you’re a little kid or an adult, it’s important to do fun stuff outside to make it through the long, cold winters in Northeast Wisconsin.

“There’s some seasonal depression, lack of sunlight so it’s nice to see some people and get moving,” says Drew Eaton who is visiting Green Bay from Houghton, Mi. for a hockey tournament and says he stumbled upon Winterfest on Broadway as he was walking downtown with friends.

The event includes bowling, broomball, sleigh rides, roasting s’mores, and kids got to pet some alpacas. It’s put on by ‘On Broadway’ and the Green Bay Packers.

There was also a Candy Land themed scavenger hunt at area businesses.