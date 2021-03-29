FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: WIS 125 in Appleton back open after utility emergency

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The area has ben cleared after a utility emergency.

All lanes are back open at this time.

Original Story: WIS 125 in Appleton closed in both directions due to utility emergency

MONDAY, 3/29/21 1:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A utility emergency has closed both directions of WIS 125 in Appleton.

According to officials, the duration is expected to last one hour.

There is no information regarding the cause of the emergency, and the location is between John Street and Meade Street.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

