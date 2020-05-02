Update: Road closures ahead for five northeastern Wisconsin counties

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on May 1, that five Northeastern Wisconsin counties will experience traffic impacts due to maintenance work.

The WisDOT said Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Door, and Outagamie County will undergo upcoming road closures and updates in May.

Traffic officials say Brown County residents can expect full closures from May 4 to May 7 due to the following maintenance projects:

Maintenance crews will be working on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 29/32 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing the off-ramp from May 6 to May 7.

Crews will be working on the northbound I-41 ramp at WIS 32 from 12:15 a.m. on May 4 until May 7 at 5 p.m. The I-41 ramp at WIS 32/29 will remain closed during that time.

Road workers will be performing bridge inspections on the southbound Ashland Avenue ramp bridge over I-41 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on May 6. The southbound I-41 left lane under the bridge and the County G (Main Street) on-ramp to northbound I-41 will be closed during this time.

The WisDOT reports the following road updates for residents in Calumet County:

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on westbound US 10 between westbound US 10 divide and Fire Lane 1 starting on May 4 until May 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be repairing pavement on westbound and eastbound WIS 114 between westbound Fire Lane 1 and eastbound US 10, starting May 4 to May 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic officials say Door County residents can expect a full bride closure as maintenance crews will be performing bridge inspections on the Michigan Street Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on May 7.

According to WisDOT Fond du Lac County will be undergoing the following roadwork:

Road workers will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 26 from Division Street to Frontage Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., until May 7.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound WIS 26 from Frontage Road to eastbound WIS 23, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., until May 7.

SATURDAY 5/2/2020 9:03 a.m.

The WIS 15 road in Outagamie County will be closed on the week of May 4.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on May 1, that maintenance at the WIS 15 and County JJ intersection in the Village of Hortonville, will start on Monday, detouring all commuters.

The DOT says WIS 15 at County JJ will be closed in both directions from 7 am. on Tuesday and lasting until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say traffic will be detoured through WIS 76, WIS 96, and County M.