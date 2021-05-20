WIS 15 project in Outagamie Co. aimed to increase road safety to begin June 7

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and state and local officials, announced that on June 7, construction will begin for a WIS 15 project in Outagamie County aimed to make the roads safer for those traveling.

Officials say the project will be creating 11 miles of a four-lane divided highway that will bypass the village of Hortonville. “This project is about safety for growing communities in northeastern Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony. “We worked hard together to get this project back on track in 2019, and I am pleased that we are now running ahead of schedule.”

The governor estimates that the project will cost $136.4 million and will extend from Lily of the Valley Drive in the town of Greenville to US 45 in the city of New London. Officials say that roundabouts will be created on either side of the village of Hortonville where the bypass meets existing WIS 15.

“The growing traffic was simply too high to run through Hortonville,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Today we are breaking ground on a project that will make travel in northeastern Wisconsin easier and safer — and will increase the quality of life in Hortonville and surrounding communities.”

More Information on the WIS 15 project in Northeastern Wisconsin can be found here.