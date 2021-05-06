WIS 15 to be reduced to single lane in Outagamie County starting May 10

(WFRV) – WIS 15 will be reduced to a single lane starting on May 10 due to concrete repairs.

According to officials, the work is starting on Monday, May 10 at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to finish on Friday, May 21. The reduced lanes of WIS 15 will be between Casaloma Drive and WIS 76.

The westbound and eastbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane and drivers can expect traffic delays during peak hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the lane closures, and more information can be found on their website.