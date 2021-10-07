FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WIS 23/County G interchange reopens in Fond du Lac Co.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – After over a year, the WIS 23/County G interchange in Fond du Lac County will finally be reopening by midday on October 7.

The road had previously closed in May 2020 as part of the WIS 23 four-lane, on-alignment expansion project in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties.

Now, over a year later, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the road will be reopening the interchange on Thursday.

For more information on the rural and urban sections of the WIS 23 Project in Fond du Lac County, visit the WIS 23 Project website.

