WIS 29 in Brown County to have rolling closures throughout the week

(WFRV) – Motorists planning to use WIS 29 during the night and early morning this week should expect closures as construction crews plan to set girders.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, starting the evening of Nov. 29 (Monday), rolling closures will happen on WIS 29 at County VV. The closures will be to set girders for the new WIS 29/County VV interchange ramps.

What is a rolling closure? The WisDOT describes it as a traffic control technique that is used to temporarily slow or stop traffic upstream of construction requiring a short-term full closure of a roadway.

The closures will start Monday and last through Thursday night. The schedule for closures is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 29
    • 20-minute rolling closures will take place on westbound WIS 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30
    • 20-minute rolling closures will take place on westbound WIS 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 1
    • 20-minute rolling closures will take place on eastbound WIS 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
  • Thursday, Dec. 2
    • 20-minute rolling closures will take place on eastbound WIS 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The project reportedly includes a new diamond interchange at County VV, work at WIS 29 and County U and local road realignment.

For more information about the project on WIS 29 visit the WisDOT’s website.

