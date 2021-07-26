WIS 32 construction begins in Oconto County, expected to be done in October

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – A construction project on WIS 32 that will resurface over 14 miles of the highway is scheduled to start Monday, July 26.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 32 will remain open using lane closures and flagging operations in the work zone. The construction will run from the north village limits of Pulaski to WIS 22 near Gillet.

The construction is reportedly expected to be done by the end of October.

14.2 miles of WIS 32 will be resurfaced using cold-in-place recycling and hot mix asphalt, new shoulder and centerline rumble strips and a polyester polymer concrete overlay of the Pensaukee River bridge all will be completed in the project.

The project costs an estimated $8.6 million and will hope to provide a smoother driving surface for motorists.

For more information on the project as well as construction updates visit the DOT’s website.