WIS 32 highway construction near Brown County approved by Governor Evers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Improvements for WIS 32 have been approved by Governor Evers.

With hopes to invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, the governor signed a $4.2 million contract to improve 4.9 miles of WIS 32. Starting from WIS 29 in Pittsfield to East Green Bay Street in the village of Pulaski, Brown County.

The construction will begin Tuesday, June 1, and traffic will be detoured when construction begins.

The improvements are resurfacing-level improvement projects. Elements of the construction include:

Milling and paving using cold-in-place recycling of the existing pavement

Constructing left-turn lanes at the intersections of Blue Heron and Glenbrook Drive

Concrete overlay of bridge deck north of County B

Culvert replacement/repairs and box culvert extension

Barrier construction at the base of WIS 29 overpass

New centerline and shoulder rumble strips

Storm sewer and sidewalk work in Pulaski

New pavement markings and signing

The full closure of WIS 32 will take place in stages. The highway will be open both for Pulaski Polka days and before the start of the school year.

Between June 8 through July 14 full closure of WIS 32 between WIS 29 and East Cedar Street in Pulaski. Local access to residences and businesses will be available. County B roundabout will remain open for east-west traffic except when it is being milled and overlaid with asphalt.

On July 14 WIS 32 north of County B, including the roundabout, will be completed and open to traffic and open for Pulaski Polka days.

From July 19 to the start of school days WIS 32 will be closed from WIS 29 to County B until August when the 2021 school year begins.

Any remaining traffic construction to be completed after the start of the school year will be completed with single lane closure and flaggings.

For detoured routes, traffic will be directed to use WIS 29 and WIS 160. An alternate route for southbound WIS 32 to County B will also be provided using County S and County C.

Construction begins June 1, and is expected to be completed by September of 2021.