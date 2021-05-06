LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: WIS 42 closure expected to last over two hours

THURSDAY 5/6/2021 1:48 p.m.

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The utility emergency that is closing both directions of WIS 42 in Egg Harbor is expected to last over two hours.

According to officials, all lanes are blocked going both directions from County E to Church Street. The alternate route for NB is: east on County E to County A, north to County EE, west back to WIS 42. The reverse for SB.

ORIGINAL: WIS 42 closed in Egg Harbor due to utility emergency

THURSDAY 5/6/2021 1:10 p.m.

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 north and southbound lanes are closed due to a utility emergency in Egg Harbor.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the location is between County E and Church Street.

They estimate the road will be closed for 2 hours.

