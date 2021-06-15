LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

WIS 42 construction in Door County completed on time

Local News

WisDOT, Wisconsin Department of Transportation

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announces the completion of all major construction on WIS 42.

The project stretched from Scandia Road to Wisconsin Bay Road in the Town of Liberty Grove and Village of Sister Bay in Door County. The $2.68 million dollar project began April 26 and finished on time and on budget.

The project included milling and resurfacing of 9.6 miles of WIS 42 lanes and shoulders in the work zone. Addition of gravel to existing shoulders and pavement markings also took place. The improvements will provide a smoother driving surface for motorists and extend the life of the existing pavement.

The contractor will complete some minor project erosion control that will last approximately one day.

