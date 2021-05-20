WIS 42 highway construction near Kewaunee approved by Governor Evers

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin’s Governor approved WIS 42 improvements in Kewaunee County to begin later this year.

With hopes to invest in the state’s transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $5.1 million contract to improve 9.9 miles of WIS 42. That stretch of highway goes from south Kewaunee/Manitowoc county line all the way to Baumeister Drive in Kewaunee.

WIS 42 will be closed starting June 1, and traffic will be detoured when construction begins.

The improvements are resurfacing-level projects along with two large box culverts under the roadway. The construction planned for these improvements is:

Mill and resurface the existing asphalt pavement

Replace deteriorating box culvert 300′ south of Lakeview Drive

Replace deteriorating box culvert ¾-mile north of County J

Repair/replace various culvert pipes in the work zone

Storm sewer, beam guard, and pavement marking

Rumble strip installation

Minor grading and shoulder widening

Please see the WIS 42 Project Construction websites below for construction exhibits and displays.

While WIS 42 is closed and traffic is detoured for construction, access to businesses and properties within the work zone will be available.

For WIS 42 northbound, the detoured route will take County BB west to County AB north to WIS 29 east back to WIS 42. For southbound traffic along the WIS 42, traffic will be directed to WIS 29 west to County AB south to County BB east back to WIS 42.

Construction and complete closure of the highway is set to begin on Tuesday, June 1, and estimated to be completed by October 2021.

The project will address minor deformations and cracking in the pavement surface which will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists. The asphalt overlay will also extend the life of the existing pavement. Upgrades to the guard rail and the addition of centerline and edge line rumble strips will enhance safety.